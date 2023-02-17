Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:48 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West State and Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Andrew P. Rounsville, 37, of Port Allegany, Pa., struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, police reported. The pedestrian was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said Rounsville was subsequently cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right-of-way in a crosswalk, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near 25th Street. A vehicle operated by Shellby B. Bailey, 31, of 412 Alder St., was exiting a parking lot when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Christina S. Reigel, 43, of 1430 Happy Hollow Road. Bailey was subsequently cited for vehicle entering a roadway, an infraction.
- Thursday, 12:19 p.m., Max Christopher Braun, 29, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Kohls Department Store, during which Braun allegedly stole merchandise valued at $182. Braun was processed and released with an appearance ticket.