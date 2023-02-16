- Wednesday, 2:41 a.m., Francis D. Woodin, 51, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction. Woodin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Amanda N. Allman, 36, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Allman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Charles P. McDade, 32, of Allentown, was charged with first-degree failure to register as a sex offender, a class E felony. McDade was additionally charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. These charges stem from an incident reported Feb. 5 on East Hanover Street. McDade was processed and released with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — John J. Jakoblew, 67, of Colden, was charged at 8:55 p.m. Feb. 8 with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a reported accident on Route 219. Jakoblew was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LYNDON — William D. Steffenhagen, 59, of Franklinville, was charged at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors. Steffenhagen was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- DAYTON — Marc J. Colvin, 67, of Gowanda, was charged at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Colvin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — James E. White, 35, of Genesee, was charged at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. White was processed and released with an appearance ticket.