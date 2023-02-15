MACHIAS — A traffic stop in Machias early Tuesday led to drug-related charges for three people, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At approximately 2:08 a.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bird Road for reported vehicle and traffic violations. As a result of an investigation, John B. Wilson, 35, of Machias, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction.
Additionally, Manna L. Moore, 38, of Machias, and Stephen S. Tucker, 56, of Freedom, were each charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Deputies reported Wilson was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl; Moore allegedly possessed methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia; and Tucker was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
All three were subsequently processed and released with appearance tickets.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:42 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Washington and North 18th streets. A vehicle operated by Marissa M. Magro, 27, of Virginia Beach, Va., reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Troy V. Nolan, 53, of North 18th Street. Magro was subsequently cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 9:17 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 15th and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Allison J. Sitter, 34, of Bolivar, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Calvin P. Demart, 32, of Fay Hollow Road. Sitter was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 10:05 a.m., Andre Harvin, 28, of 407 Alder St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Harvin was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., Kurt D. Nice, 53, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation. Nice was processed and release with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., William Kenneth Eisenhart, 32, of 909 W. Henley St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and improper plates, all infractions. Eisenhart’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., Tiffany A. Colon, 35, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Colon was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 8:23 a.m., John D. Newark, 39, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Newark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 3:40 p.m., Stanley Pierce, 65, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Pierce is due back in court at a later date.
- Monday, 4:05 p.m., Justin L. Decker, 42, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating without an inspection sticker and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Decker was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Portville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Christopher L. Payne, 24, of Eldred, Pa., was charged with third-degree obscenity, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, the charge stems from Payne allegedly showing an obscene picture to employees of 7-Eleven. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Jacob F. White, 30, of Salamanca, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. White was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- OLEAN — Tyler L. Evans, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Thursday on a parole violation warrant issued by the New York State Department of Corrections. Evans was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- ALLEGANY — Richard Jones III, 35, of Olean, was arrested at noon Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Jones was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Jerrett T. Gebauer, 24, of Great Valley, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Great Valley Town Court. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Porfirio A. Ariza Garcia, 36, of Utica, was charged at 3:44 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class A misdemeanor. Garcia was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Justin M. Learn, 25, of Scio, was charged at 11:08 a.m. Monday with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, both class D felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported July 19. Learn was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ULYSSES, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 p.m. Thursday on Route 49. Sherry A. Kalasnik, 66, and Robert S. Riley, 61, both of Ulysses, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ULYSSES, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:24 p.m. Thursday on Route 49 near Prosser Hollow Road. A 16-year-old Ulysses woman was listed as the driver. Two injuries were reported.