Police report image

MACHIAS — A traffic stop in Machias early Tuesday led to drug-related charges for three people, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At approximately 2:08 a.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bird Road for reported vehicle and traffic violations. As a result of an investigation, John B. Wilson, 35, of Machias, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction.

