Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., George G. VanCleaf III, 48, of Salamanca, was charged on an active violation of probation warrant; an active arrest warrant; and outstanding warrants in the city of Olean and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was detained on the outstanding warrants.
- Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., George S. Keech III, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Salamanca City Court April 14.
- Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., Dakota J. Thompson, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear April 14.
- Wednesday, 8:56 p.m., Nicole L. Kettle, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. She released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 6:25 p.m., Shauna L. Jacobs, 32, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 12:15 a.m., Amanda S. Sendall, 34, of Gerry, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Sabrina M. Mesler, 21, of Wellsvill, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — David L. Fredlander, 34, of Great Valley, was charged at 10:35 a.m. Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- DELEVAN — Travis J. Neamon, 29, of Delevan, was charged at an unreported date and time, for a incident reported at 10:42 a.m. Thursday, with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- GENESEE — Alan J. White, 24, of Bergen, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE
- orted at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Andover and Wightman roads. Ryan D. Clark, 40, of Andover and Matthew M. Glassmire, 21, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING
Pennsylvania State Police
- ULYSEES TOWNSHIP