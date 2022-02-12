Olean Police
- Thursday, 8:47 a.m., Justin P. Melfi, 38, of 1132 Queen St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Melfi was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 3:21 p.m., Karen L. Morgan, 54, of 130 N. Barry St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. Morgan was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 3:34 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and North Fifth streets. A vehicle operated by Joseph J. Miller, 66, of Spruce Street, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Amanda L. Stock, 40, of 222 Orchard Ave., which was stopped in traffic. Miller was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 7:20 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front and Prospect streets. A vehicle operated by Paul J. Caterina, 26, of Limestone, was attempting to make a right turn when it reportedly slid due to icy conditions and struck a vehicle operated by Michael G. Conners, 29, of 1031 Prospect Ave.
- Friday, 1 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 52, of 207 N. Sixth St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. According to police, Nice allegedly brandished a knife and threatened another party. Nice’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 1:35 p.m., Benjamin Finch, 31, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Patrick W. Gallagher Jr., 30, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Park Plaza Liquors. Gallagher was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time provided, Tyler W. Cowburn, 27, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on West State Street in December, 2020. Cowburn was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Emily G. Wilder, 20, of 508 Wilder Ave., Salamanca, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. Wilder was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was reported held.
- ERIE, Pa. — Melissa Mitchell, 30, of 10345 Marble Springs Road, Freedom, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. She was turned over at the Erie County Jail to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Patrick A. McVinney Jr., 29, of 301 Court St., Little Valley, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. McVinney was processed and returned to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was in custody.
- ALLEGANY — Dylan A. Holmes, 22, of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, Allegany, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Daniel R. Gleason, 33, of Portville, was charged at 12:32 p.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Gleason was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Dwayne Motley, 52, and Alyssa M. Whitwood, 25, both of Olean, were each charged at 3 p.m. Thursday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Motley and Whitwood were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- YORKSHIRE — Jill E. Selph, 45, of Ischua, was charged at 8:55 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Selph was processed and released with an appearance ticket.