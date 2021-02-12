Olean Police
- Wednesday, 7:51 p.m., Jonathan M. Owens, 29, of 316 Main St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Owens was processed an released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Salvatore F. Faliero, 57, of 3182 Humphrey Road, Franklinville, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Faliero was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:12 p.m. Sunday on Roszyk Hill Road near Very Road. Louise Elizabeth Freedman, 35, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday on Lower Birch Run Road near South Nine Mile Road. Scott E. Swetland, 54, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Miranda J. Gregory, 42, of Scio, was charged at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 8. Gregory was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Main Street and Independence Drive. Cheyann P. Moore, 26, of Allegany, and Raymond S. Rogozinski, 61, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Humphrey and Bear Hollow roads. Ellen R. Hamilton, 82, of Gowanda, and Hannah Elizabeth Ulinger, 23, of East Otto, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — Rachel M. Kizer, 33, of Bolivar, was charged at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Kizer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR
— An 18-year-old Bolivar man was charged at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.