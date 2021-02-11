PORTVILLE — A Pennsylvania man faces a sexual abuse charge related to an incident reported more than a year ago, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Andrew S. Whitford, 26, of Sugar Grove, Warren County, was charged at 1 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony; and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 14, 2019.
Whitford was reported held. No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:50 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Brian M. Maull, 34, of 131 N. 10th St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Erin M. Martin, 19, of 208 Orchard Ave.
- Wednesday, 12:26 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and North Union streets. A vehicle operated by Christopher P. Ferris, 35, of Worthington, Ohio, pulled onto Wayne Street and reportedly struck a the rear of vehicle operated by Gina G. Chaffee, 35, of 627 Queen St., which was stopped in traffic. Ferris was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 4:44 p.m., Bradley J. Cunningham, 25, of 227 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
- Tuesday, 11:02 p.m., Chase R. Cole, 25, of 203 Clinton St., Salmanca, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Cole was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Joel T. Pagett, 42, of 7120 Snyder Hill Road, Cattaraugus, was charged at 10:19 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony; driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; and other unspecified traffic infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Pagett was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Route 26. Hannah N. Scott, 26, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Kyle T. Margeson, 30, of Olean, was charged at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Margeson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on South Nine Mile Road near Cheese Factory Road. Christine A. Larson, 45, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on Foster Lake Road near Route 12. Christopher Matthew Franzese, 19, of Webster, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday on Four Mile Road near West Branch Road. Robert J. Wenzel, 78, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86. Vincent F. Carcone, 24, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday on Route 21. An 18-year-old Owego man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN
— Brandon J. Herbert, 35, of Yorkshire, was charged at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 20. Herbert was released on his own recognizance.