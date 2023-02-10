Police report image

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 5:31 p.m., three injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front Street and Prospect Avenue. A vehicle operated by Stephen D. Guay, 37, of 474 Prospect Ave., reportedly pulled out in front of a vehicle operated by Nicole J. Putt, 28, of Portville, causing a collision. Guay was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.

