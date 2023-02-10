- Wednesday, 5:31 p.m., three injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front Street and Prospect Avenue. A vehicle operated by Stephen D. Guay, 37, of 474 Prospect Ave., reportedly pulled out in front of a vehicle operated by Nicole J. Putt, 28, of Portville, causing a collision. Guay was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 11:57 a.m., Jessica Wilder, 40, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; petit larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors; and reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor. Wilder was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Damon P. Dawson, 48, of Wellsville, was charged with first-degree burglary’s class B felony; endangering the welfare of an incompetent of physically disabled person, a class E felony; third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Chestnut Street. Dawson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- CATTARAUGUS — Michael P. Snow, 33, of Bemus Point, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Pennsylvania. Snow was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held awaiting extradition.
- JAMESTOWN — Theodore J. Hannold, 44, of Jamestown, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by the Jamestown Police Department on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Hannold was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
- PERRYSBURG — Steven W. Baker, 61, of Perrysburg, was charged at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Baker was processed and released to a third party.