Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:29 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on North Union Street near Coleman Street. A vehicle operated by Alexander J. Whipple, 28, of 1692 Goodrich Ave., was leaving a car wash bay when a floor mat reportedly became stuck on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to drive forward and strike a brick wall, causing damage.
- Friday, 7:01 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East Greene Street near South Barry Street. A vehicle operated by Nathan C. Spiller, 32, of 552 Third Ave., was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing damage. Spiller was subsequently cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Friday, 7:42 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 24th streets. A vehicle operated by Emily M. Putt, 25, of 412 School St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Randy A. Tanner, 53, of Rew, Pa., which had stopped at a red light. Putt was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 11:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North First Street near Wayne Street. Vehicles operated by Justine M. Crandall, 22, of 617 W. Greene St., and Sally M. Jadlowski, 68, of Fulton Street, were each backing out of opposite driveways when they reportedly collided.
- Monday, 3:21 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on North First Street near Whitney Avenue. A vehicle operated by Justin Hand, 33, of Friendship, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Lee E. Johnson, 71, of Front Street, which was stopped in the roadway. Hand was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 1:41 a.m., Bobby J. Dieteman, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a class C felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and inadequate headlights, an infraction. Dieteman was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 10 p.m., Brandan M. Willoughby, 29, of Limestone, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Willoughby was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 3:31 a.m., William D. Morris, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree tampering, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Morris was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 7:18 p.m., Patrick A. Askey, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; moving from lane unsafely, operating without insurance and operating with suspended registration, infractions. Askey was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., Aubrey E. Baize, 26, of Kennedy, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Baize was released on $250 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Troy W. Wilson, 22, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday on North Broad Street. Wilson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Back River and Ackerman Hill roads. Duane E. Becker, 35, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7 a.m. Monday on Route 31 near Nortigan Road. Jed F. Davis, 33, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Andrew J. Jaquish, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:47 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Jaquish was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Monday on West Greenwood Street near First Street. Shane J. McKinley, 39, and Frank J. Smith, 33, both of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:51 p.m. Monday on McKinstry Road near Martin Road. Skyler James Bryant, 19, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:56 p.m. Monday on Peacock Hill Road. Siena G. Reynolds, 21, of Amherst, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Shamara N. Robinson, 30, of Buffalo, was charged at 9:32 p.m. Monday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. Robinson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Route 16. Paula M. Darnley, 58, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Sullivan Hollow Road. Lacey C. Alliman, 21, of Toledo, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:57 a.m. Saturday on Route 44 near Delmar Road. Gabrielle L. Baldwin, 22, of Olean, N.Y., was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported. Baldwin was subsequently charged with driving under the influence and transported to UPMC Cole for treatment.