Olean Police
- Monday, 2:06 p.m., Angela G. Sands, 34, of 301 N. 15th St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Sands was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 9 p.m., Mackenzie P. Green, 24, of 1306 Spruce St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Green was held pending further proceedings.
- Tuesday, 7:49 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and South Union streets. A vehicle operated by James D. Billings, 68, of North First Street, Allegany, was attempting to enter the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Joshua G. Bova, 40, of 307 S. Seventh Street. Billings was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 10 a.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Front Street near the North Union Street Extension. A vehicle operated by James P. Rivetti, 71, of Seneca Avenue, was making a left turn when it reportedly struck the median, knocking down a street sign.
- Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on South Union Street near State Street. A vehicle operated by W.D. Steffenhagen, 57, of 6211 Shady Lane, Frankinville, was pulling into a parking space when it reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by Joshua Allen Yeaples, 30, of Angelica, who was backing out of a space.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 7:46 p.m., William J. Bean, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Bean was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 4:10 a.m., a 20-year-old Olean man was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor; failure to use flashers, unsafe lane change, standing on a highway and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, infractions. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- GOWANDA — Melissa L. Walker, 39, of 39 Commercial Street, Gowanda, was charged at 2:20 p.m. Friday with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. Walker allegedly submitted a document with falsified information. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Dorothy E. Patterson, 54, of 886 N. Fourth St., Olean, was charged at 10:40 a.m. Monday with two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2018. Patterson allegedly submitted documents with falsified information. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. Monday on Parker Road near Old State Road. Aryah Daniel Vanname, 23, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE
— James R. Wilson, 35, of Machias, and Nichole M. Hebdon, 28, of Cattaraugus, were charged at 1:52 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Hebdon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date. Wilson was reported held.
- AMITY — Timothy J. Rice, 22, of Belmont, was charged at 10:13 p.m. Monday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Rice was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEN
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday on Route 15 near Botsford Hollow Road. Scott Michael Fisher, 31, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.