YORKSHIRE — A Buffalo man faces multiple charges after alleged involvement with a string of convenience store robberies in Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
James D. Kenner, 19, was charged at 2:23 a.m. Nov. 9 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; resisting arrest and fifth-degree conspiracy, class A misdemeanors.
According to police reports, deputies observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 39. After a pursuit, the vehicle reportedly stopped at the intersection of Route 16 and Route 400 and all occupants exited the vehicle and fled. After a foot pursuit, deputies reportedly took Kenner into custody.
Deputies were subsequently notified that there had previously been alleged smash and grab robberies at three area convenience stores, the Freedom One Stop, Java Country Store and Arcade Kwik-Fill. The vehicle deputies had pursued allegedly contained items stolen from all three stores.
Deputies were also notified that the vehicle was allegedly stolen out of Niagara County.
Following a search for the other suspects, a juvenile suspect was reportedly located by deputies at a 7-Eleven in Wales.
Kenner is due back in court at a later date.
Deputies were assisted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, East Aurora Town Police, Hamburg Town Police, Orchard Park Town Police, Arcade Village Police, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Olean Police
- Friday, 1:21 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and North Barry streets. A vehicle operated by Lucas A. Burton, 37, of 112 Madison Ave., reportedly drove over the median and onto the sidewalk, knocking over a stop sign and street lamp. The vehicle then reportedly entered the roadway and struck a vehicle operated by Rebecca S. Cory, 67, of Spring Street. Burton then allegedly left the scene of the accident. He was subsequently cited for leaving the scene of an accident, speed not prudent and avoiding an intersection, all infractions.
- Monday, 7:57 p.m., Carlos J. Ruiz, 25, of 412 School St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies; third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Ruiz was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- BUFFALO — Malcolm J. Drayton, 50, of 1155 Lillibridge Road, Portville, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Drayton was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Aaron J. Leo, 29, of Little Valley, was charged at 4:33 p.m. Friday with torturing and injuring an animal/failure to provide sustenance. Leo was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Christopher Williams, 43, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:21 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving white intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, all unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Williams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Caleb R. Graham, 21, of Allegany, was charged at 2:22 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Graham was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — Tyrone M. Baccile, 62, of Big Flats, was charged at 5:23 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Baccile was reported held.
- GRANGER — Seth H. Appell, 29, of Fillmore, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Sunday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Appell was reported held.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Eldred Road and Route 346. Fe P. Burlingame, 52, of Emporium, and George L. Benjamin, 73, of Bolivar, N.Y., were identified as the drivers. One suspected minor injury was reported.