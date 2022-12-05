Police report image

YORKSHIRE — A Buffalo man faces multiple charges after alleged involvement with a string of convenience store robberies in Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

James D. Kenner, 19, was charged at 2:23 a.m. Nov. 9 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; resisting arrest and fifth-degree conspiracy, class A misdemeanors.

