Olean Police
- Wednesday, 6:32 p.m., Grantham Taylor, 38, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a class D felony; and second-degree criminal use of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. e was taken to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Wednesday, 1:23 p.m., Jermaine E. Crawford 39, of Olean, was charged on a Cattaraugus County warrant for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, for heroin and crack cocaine, both class B felonies. He is currently being held in Henry County, Tenn. following a murder investigation.
- Friday, 3 a.m., Trea M. Shaw, 21, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Shaw was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 7:01 p.m.
- ffense, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Jimerson was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday on Hess Road and State Route 19. Jessica D. Rogers, 45, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 31 and Irons Road. Matthew J. Kinnicutt, 41, of Scio and Robert L. Russell, 69, of Caneadea were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Douglas Osborne, 42, of Canaseraga, was charged at 12:41 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Derek W. Tyler-Lockwood, 30, of Cuba, was charged at 10 a.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jason M. Watson, 40, of Allegany, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Micheal E. Waterman, 35, of Machias, was charged at 12:58 p.m. Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and Lafferty Road. Tina M. Depreta, 61, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 26. Jamie L. Nelson, 32, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Corey L. Tingue, 37, of Yorkshire, was charged at 7:41 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment, both class A misdemeanors.
- HINSDALE — Alexis L. Borden, 24, of Olean, was charged at 9:42 p.m. Thursday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GROVE