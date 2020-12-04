ALLEGANY — An Allegany man faces felony sex-related charges following his arrest, the New York State Police announced Thursday.
Nathan J. Rhodes, 40, was charged Nov. 20 with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act, both class E felonies.
The charges stem from the investigation of a complaint of possible sexual misconduct of minors made Nov. 4. During the investigation, troopers determined that Rhodes allegedly had a sexual relationship with an underaged female victim over a course of years.
Rhodes was virtually arraigned and released under the supervision of probation. He is due back in Allegany Town Court at a later date
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:23 p.m., Renee Marie Wilson, 19, of 4292 Steen Rod Road, Friendship, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 5 where Wilson allegedly made unauthorized withdrawals with another person’s debit card. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 1:41 p.m., Jason M. Watson, 40, of 1440 Four Mile Road, Allegany, was arrested on a bench warrant relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Kenneth J. Grainer, 26, of 301 Fair Oak St., Little Valley, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Wyoming County Court. Grainer was taken into custody following a traffic stop and turned over to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
- ASHFORD — Randolph T. Nestark, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Erie County Court. Nestark was taken into custody following a traffic stop and tuned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16. An unspecified number of minor injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 a.m. Monday on Route 219 near McDonald Road. Arik L. Ortiz, 25, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Skyanne D. Carpenter, 23, and Jon R. Faber, 35, both of Wellsville, were each charged at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Faber was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration, unclassified misdemeanors. Carpenter and Faber were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday on Gooseneck Road near Beachtree Road. Matthew S. Winsor, 32, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Austin L. Kauhl, 23, of Olean, was charged at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Kauhl was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN
— Renee M. Wilson, 19, of Friendship, was charged at 9 p.m. Wednesday with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. Wilson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.