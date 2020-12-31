WIRT — A Wellsville man was arrested on multiple drug- and weapons-related charges, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Travis L. Varner, 27, was charged at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, circumventing an interlock device and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 14.
In a separate incident, Varner was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; circumventing an interlock device, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and six counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.
Varner had previously been charged on Oct. 19 with with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors.
Varner was reported held. No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Monday, 3:55 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Olean Center Mall parking lot near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Quwhyn-Roy A. Nobles, 25, of 141 Clinton St., Salamanca, was pulling out of a parking space when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing damage.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Holden P. Faulkner, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday on O’Connor Street. Faulkner was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday on West State Street near Francis Road. Heidi L. Riley, 45, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GOWANDA — James S. Meehan, 24, of Versailles, was charged at 5 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday. Meehan was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANGELICA — Dynesha L. Nelson, 25, of Holly Springs, Miss., was charged at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Nelson was released on her own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Main Street. Linda J. Whitton, 68, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Jennifer L. Coldren, 40, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors. Coldren was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday on Haskell Road near Route 417. Thomas H. Simsick, 47, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.