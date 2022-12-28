ELLICOTTVILLE — A Salamanca man is facing a charge of rape, the New York State Police reported Tuesday.
Troy M. Lafferty, 46, was charged at 12:56 p.m. Monday with first-degree rape/forcible compulsion, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 29.
Lafferty was processed and released on his own recognizance. No further information was available Tuesday.
Olean Police
- Monday, 1:45 p.m., Angel J. Merced, 48, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Family Dollar on North Union Street. Merced’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 6:24 p.m., Eric Joseph Pitts, 36, of 119 S. 11th St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Pitts was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Bryce A. Degerstedt, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on South Main Street. Degerstedt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Monday on Route 305 near Lake Road. Sarah J. Haskins, 42, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Shayne J. Hagon, 26, of Great Valley, was charged at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Hagon was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Darren Connelly, 55, of Port Allegany, was charged with aggravated assault, a class 1 felony; strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, both class 3 felonies; two counts of simple assault, a class 1 misdemeanor; recklessly endangering another person and two counts of intimidation of a witness/victim, class 2 misdemeanors; harassment, failure to use safety belt and two counts of child booster seat, all summary offenses. The charges stem from the investigation of an incident reported Aug. 23, during which Connelly allegedly strangled a juvenile victim while traveling to a family gathering. Connelly was remanded to Potter County Jail.