Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 8:29 p.m., Nathaniel J. Harrell, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 2:07 a.m., Dusti L. Ginner, 35, of Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released withn appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 2:07 a.m., Billy J. Heilman, 36, of Panama, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; criminal possession of a controlled substance; and multiple traffic violations and infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 3:55 a.m., Oswald E. Brown, 28, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant of arrest for second-degree strangulation, third-degree coercion and third-degree robbery, both class D felonies; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony; and petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Joshua W. Baskin, 24, of Niagara Falls, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Wellsville Village Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time reported, Skyanne D. Carpenter, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments, both class A misdemeanors. She was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.
New York
State Police
- INDEPENDENCE — Dalton J. Jackson, 23, of Whitesville, was charged at 6:43 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated alcohol or drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Tiffany J. Aubrey, 34, of New York state, was charged at 3:41 p.m. Sunday, with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORVILLE — Amber C. Elliott, 32, of Portville, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% of 1% with prior conviction, both class E felonies. She was released on her own recognizance.
- PORTVILLE — Stephanie K. Vanwart, 32, of Portville, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% of 1%, both unclassified misdemeanors, and resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance.
- BOLIVAR — Robert D. Torrey, 64, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:42 p.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% of 1%, both class E felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday on Allegany Road. Lisa Cathleen Dechane, 40, of Great Valley was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.