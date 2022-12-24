Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 12:35 a.m., Victor V. Smith, 35, address unknown, was arrested on an active bench warrant. Smith was reported held.
  • Friday, 9:37 a.m., one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident at the parking lot of Rite Aid Pharmacy and West Sullivan Street, when a vehicle operated by Patti A. Perkins, 68, of Franklinville, struck a vehicle operated by Sharon F. Hemphill, 67, of Allegany. Perkins was charged with failure to yield right of way, an infraction.

