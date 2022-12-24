...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...
...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 45 knots and
waves 14 to 18 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to
Buffalo.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM EST Sunday. For the
Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
