MACHIAS — The New York State Police reported Thursday that they are looking for public assistance in their attempt to locate a missing Little Valley man.
Troopers at the Machias barracks received a report on Dec. 13 that Shawn D. Bishop, 49, had not been seen since Dec. 12. He is described as a thin white male with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a brown camouflage jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap.
Bishop is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a history of unannounced travel due to his condition.
If you have any information, contact state police at (585) 344-6200.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:06 p.m., Davin L. Maull, 23, of 1026 Buffalo St., was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief, class E felonies; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Maull was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Helen L. Scanlon, 78, of Little Valley, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Robert D. Otero, 31, of 420 W. Greene St. Scanlon was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Thursday, 2:29 p.m., Kyler J. Crowe, 21, of 410 Alder St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Crowe’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 4:46 p.m., Lacey S. Cook, 31, of 118 E. Greene St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday on Route 3 near Route 19. Stephanie M. Sharpstene, 30, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WIRT — Crystal L. Logue, 43, of Belmont, was charged at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of third-degree identity theft, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 2. Logue was processed and released on a bail bond.
- BELMONT — Colleen M. Greil, 54, of Cuba, was charged at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 28. Greil was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Joseph J. Heppner, 26, of Freedom, was charged at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Heppner was processed and released with an appearance ticket.