- Wednesday, 3:43 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Robert Dakota White Eagle, 30, of 712 W. Greene St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Donald William Lockwood, 70, of Indiana Avenue, which had slowed in traffic. White Eagle was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 3:05 p.m., Gregory K. Koontz, 69, of North Eighth Street, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Koontz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Rosanne Burrell, 44, of Franklinville, was charged at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Burrell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jay Miller, 32, of Olean was charged at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Lacey S. Cook, 32, of Olean, a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested on an active arrest warrant. Miller and Cook were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- FRIENDSHIP — Andrew E. Fuller, 27, of Allentown, and Eric T. Logue, 42, of Willing, were each charged at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies; and third-degree auto stripping, a class A misdemeanor. Logue was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported March 11. Fuller and Logue were reported released on cash bail.
- ALLEGANY — Dylan C. Irvin, 24, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 9. Irvin was processed and released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LEWIS RUN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Saturday on Route 219 near Route 59. Roxanne M. Sisco, 29, of St. Marys, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.