Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 3:43 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Robert Dakota White Eagle, 30, of 712 W. Greene St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Donald William Lockwood, 70, of Indiana Avenue, which had slowed in traffic. White Eagle was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Thursday, 3:05 p.m., Gregory K. Koontz, 69, of North Eighth Street, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Koontz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

