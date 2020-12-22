Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, William O. Colburn, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court on Feb. 23.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE
— Dakota E. Hall, 26, of Friendship, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance and due in Portville Village Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday on Route 16 North and Lockwood Road. Steven A. Vergith Jr., 25 of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Brandon S. Zeigler, 27, of Gahanna, Ohio, was charged at 1 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Zeb K. Davis, 34, of Friendship, was charged at 3:45 p.m. Sunday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony and third-degree auto stripping, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:48 p.m. Sunday on Snowball Hollow and Morgan roads. Eileen L. Marble, 56, of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at Almond off-ramp. Brandon A. Cline, 23, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 275 and Johnson Road. Kelly N. Knight, 37, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Zeb K. Davis, 34, of Friendship, was charged at 9 p.m. Sunday with tampering with physical evidence by conceal/destroy, a class E felony, and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:04 p.m. Sunday on Haskell Road and Linwood Drive. Ryan M. Weatherley, 38, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.