Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:20 p.m., Mary P. Erhart, 40, of Buffalo, turned herself in on an active Cattaraugus County indictment warrant. She was originally charged May 18, 2019, with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies. Her status was not reported.
- Saturday, 11:05 p.m., Bradley J. Madison, 57, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. He is due in Olean City Court Jan. 2, 2021.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — Merek A. Piotroski, 26, of Harrisburg, Pa., was charged at 7:18 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Friday on Main and Depot streets. Dawn M. Francis, 43, of Olean and Darren A. Norris, 28, of Falconer, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Robert A. Cowles, 42, of Wellsville, was charged at 10 a.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:16 p.m. Friday on Count Road 10 and Putt Brook Road. Jessica L. Tesson, 41, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at the exit 29 offramp. John E. McPherson, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Friday on Route 417 and North Nine Mile Road. Douglass C. Rivers, 50, of Little Genesee, and Amber Lippert, 36, and Jason W. Whitehead, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Friday on Martin Road and State Route 16. Michael A. Wesley, 31, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 p.m. Friday on State Highway 70 and England Hill Road. Eric L. Patterson, 33, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Tierzah J. Carpenter, 38, of Farmersville was charged at 8:39 p.m. Friday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Golden Hill Road. Alorah C. Bishop, 21, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Donald J. Sirianni, 53, of Belfast, was charged at 11:17 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years, a class E felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:48 a.m. Saturday on Bolivar and Gasoline Alley roads. Maegan M. Dixon, 24, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:34 a.m. Saturday on Route 19 and Pike Street. Roger A. Johnson, 31, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— A one-vehicle accident was repo
- rted at 5:10 p.m. Saturday on Five Mile and Chapel Hill roads. Julie Renee Beard, 19, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 16 and Reynolds Road. David E. Arakelian, 57, of Ischua, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday on Route 446. Leslie Gallup, 60, of Eldred and Penny A. Bee, 58, of Smethport, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.