PERRYSBURG — Two 14-year-old boys have been charged with making a terroristic threat on Thursday.
An investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Gowanda Police Department led to the arrests, made at noon Friday, after a photo began circulating on social media.
The picture reportedly depicted a student on a school bus holding and pointing a pistol down the aisle of the bus towards other students. Investigation found it had been created using photograph editing software.
The two juveniles were released to their parents and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:20 p.m., Brianna N. Scanlon, 27, of Hinsdale, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 12:44 p.m., Crystal Farner, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 5:04 p.m., Brittany Goss, 30, of Machias, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 7:14 p.m., Nicholas Hughes, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with two counts of second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle with no interlock device, a class A misdemeanor, and traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Corey W. Bilby, 34, of Olean, was charged at 3:35 p.m. Friday, with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- DELEVAN — Christopher J. Dziewa, 50, of Delevan, was charged at 10:29 p.m. Friday, with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD — Daniel Dehaven, 40, of Port Allegany, was charged at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, after being found to be in possession of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations.
- BRADFORD — Theodore Kimball, 38, of Bradford, was charged at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, with driving under the influence while license suspended and several traffic violations.
- PORT ALLEGANY, — Dartagnan Fisk, 19, of Port Allegany, was charged at 2:10 a.m. Saturday with driving under the influence of drugs and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.