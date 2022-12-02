Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 6:59 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Riverside Drive and Martha Avenue. A vehicle operated by Heather R. Schena, 36, of Eldred, Pa., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Irene K. Smith, 61, of Allegany. Schena was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
  • Thursday, 4:09 p.m., John L. Fillgrove, 29, of 1111 W. Henley St., was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident during which Fillgrove allegedly attacked a victim, leading to reportedly significant facial injuries. Fillgrove was additionally arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court related to a previous charge of two counts of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
  • Thursday, 6:05 p.m., Jud E. Clark, 30, of 129 S. Second St., was charged with seven-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social