- Thursday, 6:59 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Riverside Drive and Martha Avenue. A vehicle operated by Heather R. Schena, 36, of Eldred, Pa., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Irene K. Smith, 61, of Allegany. Schena was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Thursday, 4:09 p.m., John L. Fillgrove, 29, of 1111 W. Henley St., was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident during which Fillgrove allegedly attacked a victim, leading to reportedly significant facial injuries. Fillgrove was additionally arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court related to a previous charge of two counts of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- Thursday, 6:05 p.m., Jud E. Clark, 30, of 129 S. Second St., was charged with seven-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 9:17 a.m., Zechariah W. Wheeler, 25, of Cattaraugus, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. Wheeler was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Troy W. Bray, no age given, of Coldspring, was charged at 10:09 a.m. Thursday with failure to register within 90 days as a level 3 sex offender, a class E felony. Bray turned himself in to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Daril L. Harris, 33, of Machias, was charged at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Harris was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- BELMONT — Cody A. Hogue, 28, of Angelica, was charged at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Nov. 17. Hogue was released on cash bail.
- PERRYSBURG — Dennis G. Mitchell, 34, of Gowanda, was charged at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Mitchell was processed and released to a third party.