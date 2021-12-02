OLEAN — An Olean man faces charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun, the Olean Police Department reported Wednesday.
Thomas Valentino Lewis IV, 31, of 135 S. Second St., was charged at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; aggravated family offense, a class E felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor.
According to police, Lewis allegedly pointed a semiautomatic handgun at a woman’s face while threatening to kill her. He then allegedly took her phone.
Lewis was being held Wednesday pending arraignment, police said.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:53 p.m., Kyle A. Atwater, 23, of 25 Church St., Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Atwater was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 8:14 a.m., Nicole L. McAdam, 34, of 516 N. First St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Ried’s Food Barn. McAdam was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 9:44 a.m., Miguel Antonio Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of 125 S. Barry St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of petit larceny and second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. Ruiz-Mojica’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., Kevin Joseph Tyler, 50, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies. Tyler’s status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 12:18 a.m., Kayla M. Auman, 28, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Auman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Shawn E. Knauer, 47, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an investigation into alleged unauthorized use of a debit card a multiple locations. Knauer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 a.m. on Route 417 near North Nine Mile Road. Samuel James Larue, 19, of Hermon, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- RANDOLPH — A 16-year-old female was charged at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday on Route 44 near Bells Run Road. Amanda B. Mellin, 27, of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Mellin was subsequently cited for driving on roadways lane for traffic, a violation.
- LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Droney Road. Thomas L. Gibson, 62, of Greenville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.