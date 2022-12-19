Police report image

OLEAN — An Olean woman faces drug-related charges in connection with a search warrant execution on Aug. 26, the Olean Police Department reported Saturday.

Tina Escalera, 61, of 626 S. Union St., was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.

