OLEAN — An Olean woman faces drug-related charges in connection with a search warrant execution on Aug. 26, the Olean Police Department reported Saturday.
Tina Escalera, 61, of 626 S. Union St., was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant at Escalera’s address by the Street Crimes Unit, during which officers allegedly seized cocaine, fentanyl, digital scales, and bags used for packaging drugs and cash. The suspected drugs were submitted to the New York State Police lab for analysis and reportedly tested positive.
Escalera was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday on Route 305 near Coon Hollow Road. Benjamin P. Frank, 21, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Kurt Martin, 51, of Olean, was charged at 3:35 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Martin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A 17-year-old Roulette, Pa., resident was charged at 7:56 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Edward R. Shuster, 32, of Ashford, was charged at 12:12 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Shuster was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Roger D. Staudigl, 45, of Olean, was charged at 2:18 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Staudigl was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Amy R. Mikulski, 37, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:53 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Mikulski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Nicole M. Duvall, 41, of Franklinville, was charged at 3:16 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a prior conviction, both class E felonies. Duvall was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Olean Police
- Friday, 12:19 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 near Buffalo Street. A vehicle operated by Julie L. Light, 55, of Kill Buck, was attempting to change lanes when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Moriah K. Steffen, 21, of Apple Creek, Ohio.
- Friday, 5:19 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Seneca and King streets. A vehicle operated by Maurice C. Cowles, 71, of Griffin Street, was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was evaluated after complaining of shoulder pain but refused treatment. Cowles was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way to a pedestrian, an infraction.