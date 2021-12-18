BOLIVAR — A Bolivar faces multiple charges, including burglary, the New York State Police reported Friday.
Michael S. McDonald, 40, was charged at 9:28 p.m. Thursday with first-degree burglary, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an incident reported Wednesday. McDonald was reported held on $10,000 bail.
No further information was available Friday.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 5:45 p.m., Damion Chase, no age provided, of Salamanca, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Chase was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 6:58 p.m., Reed Carney, no age provided, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; and a local ordinance for discharging a firearm in the city. Carney was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 10:38 p.m., Sabrina Scott, no age provided, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; registration place violation and no bumper, infractions. Scott was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Mark J. Dwailleebe, 41, of 3363 Route 16, Hinsdale, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Dylan C. Irvin, 23, of 3030 Buffalo St., Allegany, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Irvin was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — David E. Pennell Jr., 38, of 163 River St., Salamanca, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Pennell was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- HUME — Samuel E. Girod, 66, of Fillmore, was charged at 10:12 a.m. Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 23. Girod was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:37 a.m. Thursday on Route 4 near Geefeller Road. Bobby L. Isa, 85, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Spencer T. Baird, 42, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:09 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Baird was processed and released to a third party.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:43 a.m. Friday on Route 21 near Lusk Road. Robert Young, 32, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.