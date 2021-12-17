Olean Police
- Dec. 10, 1 p.m., Ashley N. Mott, 20, of 3424 Buffalo Road, Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; backing unsafely, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and uninspected motor vehicle, infractions. Mott is due back in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 3 p.m., Amanda L. Jordan, 35, of 235 N. Third St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. According to police, Jordan allegedly fraudulently received $861 from other person’s bank account.
- Thursday, 5:55 p.m., Miguel Antonio Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 6:33 p.m., Elizabeth J. Robinson, 44, of 214 E. State St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Robinson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Thursday, 10:03 a.m., Jacob W. Loiacono, 55, of Cuba, was charged with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. Loiacono was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — David C. Nissley, 67, of Fillmore, was charged at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 23. Nissley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 219 and Interstate 86. Ernest L. Chase, 78, of Allegany, and Brad Passeri, 53, of Morris, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday on South Road near Turnpike Road. Rachel E. Macneal, 39, of Geneva, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.