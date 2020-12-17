Olean Police
- Tuesday, 4:43 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Robert E. Peck, 67, of Martha Avenue, was entering the roundabout when he reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Michael E. Osby Jr., 35, of 225 N. First St. Peck told police Osby’s vehicle was driving without lights at a high rate of speed. Osby’s vehicle subsequently veered into a construction area in front of the Manufacturer’s Hanover building, causing damage to fencing and scaffolding. Osby was cited for operating a motor vehicle with license suspended and inadequate lights.
- Wednesday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Queen and Seneca streets. A vehicle operated by Norman D. Rhinehart, 79, of Allegany, was attempting to stop at a stop sign but due to slippery conditions reportedly slid into a vehicle operated by Richard L. Finch, 41, of 3318 State Park Ave., Salamanca.
- Wednesday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Clarence C. Picard, 37, of 104 Pancio Lane, was attempting to stop at a red light but due to the slippery conditions reportedly slid into a vehicle operated by Daniel J. Dombek, 59, of 3010 Route 16, which was stopped.
- Wednesday, 2:41 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo and Homer streets. A vehicle operated by Kevin James Martinelli, 44, of 818 Union St., was attempting to stop at a stop sign but due to slippery conditions reportedly lost control and struck a vehicle operated by Amanda M. Cline, 35, of 4100 Five Mile Road, Allegany.
- Wednesday, 3 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo and Homer streets. A vehicle operated by Mark C. Corcoran, 49, of Portville, reportedly slid into the intersection and struck a vehicle operated by Ghassan S. Abdalla, 61, of Johnstown.
- Wednesday, 5:20 p.m., Randy James Davis, 32, of 611 E. Highland Ave., was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Davis was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- GOWANDA — Andrew J. Greinert, 30, of 54 N. Water St., Gowanda, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 24 on a bench warrant relating to a previous charge of driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Greinert was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail.
- SALAMANCA — Katie L. Stahlman, 31, no address provided, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Nov. 25 on a warrant issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Stahlman was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending her next court date.
- COLD SPRING — Clayton R. Olmstead Jr., 52, of 10263 Railroad Ave., Cold Spring, was charged at 7:34 a.m. Nov. 26 with two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree harassment, violations. The charges stem from a report that Olmstead allegedly entered a dwelling without the owner’s consent. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — John M. Miller, 42, of 114 First St., Little Valley, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 5 on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to previous charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Miller was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held pending arraignment.
- HINSDALE — Tanya M. Woods, 37, of 3363 Route 16, Hinsdale, was charged at 8:17 a.m. Dec. 9 with second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident during which Woods allegedly struck a victim in the face, causing multiple injuries. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tynell J. Tolbert, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Tolbert is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — Andrew J. Stokes, 25, of Olean, was charged at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Stokes was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near Interstate 86. Anthony Andrew Jarrett, 58, of Erie, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.