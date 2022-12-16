Police report image

ELLICOTTVILLE — A traffic stop resulted in multiple drug charges for a Great Valley woman, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Courtney Bradley, 27, was charged at 8:39 a.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; tampering with evidence, a class E felony; and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.

