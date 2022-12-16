ELLICOTTVILLE — A traffic stop resulted in multiple drug charges for a Great Valley woman, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
Courtney Bradley, 27, was charged at 8:39 a.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; tampering with evidence, a class E felony; and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Sugartown Road, during which deputies said they seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Bradley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:12 a.m., Anthony J. Palmeri, 34, of 116 S. Ninth St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Palmeri was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 11:25 p.m., Brian N. Ditcher, 63, of 8 Edwards Court, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Reid’s Food Barn. Ditcher was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jesse E. Martin, 39, of Little Valley, was charged at 5:41 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and speed not prudent, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident on East Bucktooth Run Road. Martin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Stephen S. Tucker, 56, of Sandusky, was charged at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while ability impaired by drugs, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Tucker was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Douglas I. Reed, 38, no permanent address, was charged at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Reed was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Rene J. Leblanc, 49, of Great Valley, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Thursday on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Leblanc was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Erik R. Van Wagner, 29, of Lackawanna, was charged at 2:34 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony; aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; improper right turn and moved from lane unsafely, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Van Wagner was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday on Felton Hill Road near Route 240. Jeffrey Green, 57, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- DELEVAN — Michelle L. Perrington, 33, of Delevan, was charged at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Perrington was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Summer J. Mathews, 41, of Yorkshire, was charged at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 10. Mathews was processed and released with an appearance ticket.