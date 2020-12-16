Olean Police
- Monday, 6:19 p.m., Melinda Sue Parsell-Herbert, 30, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Parsell-Herbert was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Suzanne Marie Gaughn, 71, of North Seventh Street, Allegany, was pulling into a parking space when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Gaughn told police her foot slipped onto the accelerator, causing the accident.
Salamanca Police
- Tyler M. Woodard, 21, of Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Woodard was processed and release with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:29 a.m., Darby M. Monahan, 42, of Salamanca, was arrested an a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. He was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors. Monahan was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 12:56 a.m., Damien M. Marvin, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Marvin was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. Monday on Route 417. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- JAMESTOWN — Joshua Bender, 35, of Randolph, was charged Monday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a complaint that Bender had allegedly made more than 50 phone calls to a victim and left multiple voice messages in violation of two separate orders of protection. Bender was processed and transported to Chautauqua County Jail.
- WILLING — Todd C. Moyer, 29, and Madeline R. Appleton, 24, both of Wellsville, were each charged at 10:15 a.m. Monday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 1. Moyer and Appleton were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:04 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. An 18-year-old Friendship man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:06 p.m. Monday on Route 21 near Hamilton Hill Road. Richard Eugene Moll, 52, of Avoca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.