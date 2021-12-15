WIRT — A Bolivar man faces a charge of rape, the New York State Police reported Tuesday.
David A. Collins, 38, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Monday with third-degree rape, a class E felony.
The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 7.
Collins was reportedly processed and held on $5,000 cash bail.
No further information was available Tuesday night.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:48 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Orchard Avenue. A vehicle operated by Alexander E. Dean, 23, of 1657 Portville-Obi Road, Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Joann Neergaard, 74, of Roulette, Pa., which was stopped at a red light. Dean was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 9:25 a.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 38, of 33 Laurel Ave., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. According to police, St. Laurent allegedly threatened officers while in custody. His status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Dec. 6, 12:15 p.m., Danny W. Logue, 22, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Logue was subsequently charged at 3:31 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, also a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with appearance tickets.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:03 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 417 and Route 219. Fred L. Fisher, 55, of Salamanca, and Dana I. Cervo, 53, of Woodbridge, Ont., were reported as the drivers. One injury was reported.