Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1:04 a.m., Kyle J. Irvin, 19, of 328 N. First St., was charged with second-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Irvin was processed and released.
- Tuesday, 7 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street near Independence Avenue. A vehicle operated by Alysha L. Sharp, 34, of 2337 Five Mile Road, reportedly left the roadway, drove through a fence, and struck a vehicle operated by Wesley E. Lewis, 40, of Bolivar, which was parked. Sharp told police she believed she had passed out, causing the accident.
- Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., Matthew R. Mason, 44, of 1097 Promised Land Road, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Mason is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., Angela M. Oberst, 39, of 19 Temple St., Portville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, and unclassified misdemeanor. Oberst is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Rachael E. Rix, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; aggravated family offense, a class E felony; and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday on Early Street. Rix was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $10,000 cash bail, $10,000 property bond or $40,000 partially secured bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Main and North End streets. Brittany Wooldridge, 29, of Arcade, and John Kenneth Fletcher, 70, of Machias, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.