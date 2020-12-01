Wellsville Police
- Nov. 20, no time reported, Aidain M. Grogan, 19, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Dec. 8.
- Nov. 21, no time reported, Beau D. Eck, 31, of Belmont, was charged with failure to register address on sex offender registry, second violation, a class D felony. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail and due in Allegany County Court at a later date.
- Nov. 22, no time reported, Tyler W. Cowburn, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellville Village Court on Dec. 8.
- Monday, no time reported
, Thomas E. Horning Sr., 42, of Bolivar, was charged with assault of police/fire/EMT, a class C felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail. He is due in Allegany County Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Michael E. Waterman, 35, of Machias, was charged at 2:59 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — Zeb K. Davis, 34, of Friendship, was charged at 5 p.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and possession of burglar tools, petit larceny and third-degree auto stripping, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:58 p.m. Sunday on Dutch Hill and Maine Hill roads. James S. Hennard, 39, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday on Marble Springs Road and State Route 98. Bryan A. Bicknell, 27, of Potsdam, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.