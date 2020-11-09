Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:46 a.m., Jason H. George, 39, of North Tonawanda, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was held for arraignment.
- Saturday 8:40 p.m., Kristen N. Latten, 26, of Olean, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol county of 0.08% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors, and traffic infractions. She was released to a third party with appearance tickets and due in Olean City Court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Darren Boon, 42, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors, and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 1:56 a.m., Thomas Alcorn, 21, of Bradford, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, an infraction. He was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Salamanca City Court.
- Sunday, 3:57 a.m., Kyle Dewyer, 30, of Bradford, Pa., was charged on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court and on a fugitive of justice warrant issued from McKean County, Pa.
- WELLSVILLE— Rachel E. Simon, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:21 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — James M. Starr Jr., 49, of Allegany, was charged at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Eric J. Nellis, 30, of Olean, was charged at 1:43 p.m. Thursday on a parole warrant. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Donielle M. Storey, 28, of Little Valley, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Friday with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle in violation of ignition interlock restriction, both unclassified misdemeanors. Storey was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Little Valley Town Court.
- ALLEGANY — Courtney C. Atkins, 28, of Great Valley, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Allegany Town Court.
NEW YORK STATE POLICE
- FRIENDSHIP
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:44 a.m. Friday on Inte
- rstate 86 at exit 29. Tracy L. Peters, 49, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Friday on County Road 15 and Robinson Road. Chauncy J. Robinson, 34, of Jamestown, and Jeremy M. Histed, 35, of Belfast were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Adelle M. DiFazio, 22, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 10:16 a.m. Friday with second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with appearance tickets.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday in a field on East Hill Road. Joshua W. Ormsby, 41, of Alfred Station, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Sonya E. Kirkman, 35, of Smethport, Pa., was charged at 3:20 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday on Karr Valley and Ryan roads. Mildred M. Crawford, 79, Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday on Route 417 and Sanford Hollow Road. Diana L. Causer, 34, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 23. Robert E. Quinlan, 52, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 92. Jenny J. Horton, 60, of Addison, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at the Angelica exit. Derreck A. Elliott, 32, of Rushville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Corey L. Tingue, 37, of Yorkshire, was charged at 10:05 a.m. Saturday with fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Saturday on Portville-Olean Road and Maple Street. James E. Johnson, 66, of Portville and Kathleen M. Holland, 59, of Allegany were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Rachel E. Simon, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:21 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — David E. Lussier, 37, of Olean, was charged at 3:58 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs with previous conviction in 10 years, both class E felonies, and use of another vehicle without interlock device and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Hilery K. Farrell, 38, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 4:17 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GROVE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:25 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 70 and Swain Hill Road. Steven A. Templeton, 63, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:09 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 and Maple Grove Road. Dawn M. Burrows, 54, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Jonathan W. Matthews, 36, of Yorkshire, was charged at 5:33 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with his own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday on Route 417 and Duffy Hollow Road. Nathaniel A. Roeske, 31, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.