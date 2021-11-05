Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:58 a.m., Angel L. Stone, 42, no permanent address, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Stone was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, noon, David James Nickola, 41, of 120 S. Third St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Nickola allegedly stole merchandise valued at $4.79 from the 7-Eleven on West State Street. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., Silver Halftown, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. She was processed and held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday on Route 34 near Emerson Road. Skyler T. Manhart, 26, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday on Route 243 near Cream Ridge Road. Zahirullah Sarwari, 37, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Interstate 86 and Route 17. Shelby Lynn Jefferds, 22, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-veihcle accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bolivar Road and Lindy Lane. Tracy L. Mesler, 42, of Bolivar, and a 17-year-old Wellsville female were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Five Mile Road and Route 417. David Timothy Hushon, 55, of Bradford, Pa., and Raymond Arthur Peek, 35, of New Berlin, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 26. Morgan A. Moore, 23, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday on Route 446 near West Shore Road. William W. Wolfer, 79, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Nicole L. Merecki, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Merecki allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart valued at $63.96. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Norman W. Thiel, 67, of East Concord, was charged at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a prior conviction, class E felonies, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Thiel was processed and released to a third party.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near Buehrings Road. Jeffrey J. Wright, 41, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Ronnie R. Turek, 45, of Olean, was charged at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Turek allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart valued at $61.17. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Karlie L. Hallett, 30, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Hallett was processed and released to a third party.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- DUKE CENTER, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday on Olean Road near Fullerton Road. Paula P. Miller, 67, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.