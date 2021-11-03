Olean Police
- Saturday, 7:19 p.m., Tashanti R. Phillips, 19, of 623 Seneca Ave., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, acting in a manner injurious to a child and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Phillips was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Jillian A. Becker, 33, of Belmont, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; operating with registration suspended/revoked, a violation; and inadequate stop lamps, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Bolivar Road. Becker was processed and released to a third party. She is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Scott R. Hirliman, 49, of 2850 McDuffy Road, Olean, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 27 on a violation of probation warrant. He was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- YORKSHIRE — Jonathan A. Kulczycki, 24, of 89 Pioneer Lane, Yorkshire, was charged at 10:56 a.m. Thursday with third-degree obscenity, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. According to deputies, an investigation revealed that Kulczycki allegedly sent obscene material to a victim via Facebook Messenger. He was processed and released on his own recognizance, and is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Michael A. Havers, 53, of Smith Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Havers was transported to the Salamanca Police Department, where he was held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — Steven D. Stubbs, 60, of Clarksville, was charged at 6:48 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Stubbs was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Old Olean and Taylor roads. Megan Rose Vilkhu, 32,of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday on Route 275 near Route 8. Lawrence N. Thompson, 35, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Coty J. Denning, 26, of Amity, was charged at 1:38 p.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor; and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 26. Denning was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Clark Road. Ronald L. Mundt, 49, of Youngstown, Ariz., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday on Route 243 near Hill Road. Michael W. Phelps, 32, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — An 18-year-old Clarksville man was charged at 7:33 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The man was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Friendship exit. Kayana Charleston, 23, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE