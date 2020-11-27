Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., Marcus A. Hicks, 34, of Buffalo, was charged with false personation, a class B misdemeanor; unlicensed operator and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, infractions. Hicks’ status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 8:01 p.m., Jocelynn E. Griffin, 23, of 217 S. 11th St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, infractions. Griffin is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 6:12 p.m., Evan M. Black, 25, of East Concord, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors; inadequate lights, operating a motor vehicle without inspection and displaying forged certificate, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Black was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 6:15 p.m., Vincent A. Schaub, 24, of Arcade, was charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Schaub was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 9:53 a.m., Michael A. Abram, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with misapplication of property, a class A misdemeanor. Abram was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Paul Parisi, 28, of 4463 Five Mile Road, Allegany, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Nov. 18 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Parisi was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — William R. Lightner, 51, of 4062 Erie St., Salamanca, was charged at 5 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported neighbor dispute. Lightner was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — Justin Vance, 35, no address given, was charged at 3:18 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The charge stems from a traffic stop during which Vance was allegedly found to possess approximately 4 grams of cocaine individually packaged. Vance was taken for arraignment.
- OLEAN — Stacey D. Powell, 35, of 312 Laurens St., Olean, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Powell was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday on Route 30 near Fulmer Valley Road. Joseph W. Torzon, 62, of Solvay, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near mile marker 116. Andrew Dominic Shissler, 50, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Muheydin A. Ismail, 24, of Buffalo, was charged at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Ismail was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday on Olean-Portville Road near Steam Valley Road. Julio Cesar Perez, 28, of Buffalo, and Gerald J. Slack, 67, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Friendship exit. Thomas E. Dowd, 36, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday on Route 3 near Bates Road. Sarah Christine Steadman, 32, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday on Karr Valley Road near Baker Valley Road. Patricia A. Schmeltzer, 64, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Chamberlain Street. Peter Marvin Schaber, 67, of Youngstown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on Howe Hill Road near Dollard Road. Ned Michael Hartsell, 19, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.