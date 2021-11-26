Olean Police
- Sunday, 12:19 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Fourth and West Henley streets. A vehicle operated by Carol A. Muir, 74, of Jones Road, reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a vehicle operated by Michelle Osgood, 46, of 727 Barnum Road. Muir was subsequently cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 12:10 a.m., Casey R. Gilcrease, 29, of 212 N. 11th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree assault, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies. Gilcrease was processed an released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 8:21 p.m., Alexandria E. Wagner, 47, of 408 Alder St., was charged with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a prior conviction, class E felonies; failure to keep right and improper right turn, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Wagner was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 2:49 a.m., Dylan C. Irvin, 23, of 3030 Buffalo Road, was charged with reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; license violation, moved from lane unsafely and improper passing, infractions. According to police Irvin allegedly left the scene of an accident. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 4:29 p.m., Jordan C. Raynor, 28, of Delevan, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. According to police, Raynor allegedly kicked in the back door of a residence, entered and threatened a family. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Michael C. Wheeler, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and two counts of petit larceny, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported by the 7-Eleven on South Main Street. Wheeler was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Martina L. Rivera, 40, of 509 N. Fourth St., Olean, was charged at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 9 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 5 at Walmart. Rivera was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jeremiah W. Baskins, 23, of 814 Homer St., Olean, was charged at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 16 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 13 at Walmart. Baskins was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tylin O. Thomas, 35, of 43 S. Main St., Salamanca, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Nov. 17 on a warrant issued out of New York State Superior Court. Thomas was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
- OLEAN — Joseph J. Bryant, 52, of 120 Fifth St., Olean, was charged at 1:55 p.m. Nov. 18 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Bryant was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Mackenzie P. Green, 25, of 9038 Sawmill Run Road, Little Valley, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Green was transported to the Olean Police Department, where he was held pending arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Courtney L. Brown, 27, of Little Valley, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported motor vehicle theft reported Oct. 19. Brown was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — David Burkhart, 28, of Jamestown, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Burkhart was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further proceedings.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — Megan L. Kozlowski, 31, of Belmont, was charged at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 11 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Kozlowski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Samuel E. Girod, 66, of Fillmore, was charged at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday with sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Nov. 4. Girod was reported held on $20,000 cash bail.
- HINSDALE — Joseph F. Chiarmonte, 51, of Olean, was charged at 3:10 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Chiarmonte was processed and released with an appearance ticket.