Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 3:42 p.m., Alden W. Wilder, 23, of Salamanca, was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Wilder posted cash bail and was released. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 9:45 p.m., Samantha R. Ditcher, 22, of Kill Buck, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unsafe turn, inadequate headlights and inadequate turn signals, infractions. Ditcher was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 11:17 p.m., Billybear R. Redeye, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to maintain lane, an infraction. Redeye was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — John Henry Ornce, 39, of 29 Delevan Ave., Delevan, was charged at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reportedly involving Cattaraugus County Child Protective Services. Ornce was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- EAST OTTO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Otto-Springville and Hammond Hill roads. Jonathan Reed Heitzenrater, 31, of Niagara Falls, and Gerald E. Tatlow, 59, of Little Valley, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident wa
- s reported at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near the Allegany County line. Christopher E. Galusha, 21, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday on Riceville Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Karl Martin Buresch, 62, of Franklinville, and Joseph S. Steff, 34, of Machias, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near Lakeview Boulevard. Erica Julie Weidmann, 25, of Machias, and Aaron Michael Wilson, 42, of Alden, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 219 and Edies Road. John E. Benz, 83, of West Valley, and Maureen K. Evans, 58, of Ellicottville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday on Wadsworth Hill Road near Brody Slide Road. An 18-year-olf Hamburg man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near Raub Road. Jillisa Marie Nate Rivera, 29,of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A 17-year-old Farmersville male was charged at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 25. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:58 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sugartown Road and Bonn Way East. Cody E. Hurley, 29, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.