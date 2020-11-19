Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:15 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and West Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Rufina B. Mangalsingh, 65, of North Eighth Street, was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Michael E. Jordan, 35, of 314 N. Fifth St. Mangalsingh was cited for failure to yield in intersection, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 6:32 p.m., Cody L. Kepler, 21, of 709 Bishop St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Kepler was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- JAMESTOWN — Roger G. Clark, 34, of Falconer, was arrested at 8 a.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Clark was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- PERSIA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Friday on Route 353. One injury was reported.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Saturday on Route 62. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Reed Hill Road. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Timothy J. Slater, 55, of Kennedy, was arrested at noon Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Slater turned himself in and was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail pending arraignment.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route 219. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Lida M. Mett, 47, of 308 E. State St., was charged at noon Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud, class E felonies. The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2018. Mett allegedly fraudulently received $1,048 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- FILLMORE — Lea M. Falcone, 36, of Fillmore, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported assault in a residence on West Main Street, during which Falcone allegedly attacked another party with a baseball bat, causing injury. She was processed and released on her own recognizance. Falcone is due back in court at a later date.
- CANEADEA — Adam J. Fantrazzo, 39, of Wellsville, was charged Saturday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from an investigation into a one-vehicle accident on Route 243. Fantrazzo allegedly failed standardized field sobriety test on scene. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Gary L. Miles Jr., 29, of Olean, was charged Saturday with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an attempted traffic stop on Route 417. Miles was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PERSIA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday on Route 353 near Nash Hill Road. Joshua P. Tyler, 35, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday on Chapel Hill Road near Pumpkin Hollow Road. Randy Michael Peplinski, 45, of Great Valley, and Gregory A. Hall, 56, of West Seneca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route 36 near Route 3. Laurence W. Frazier, 51, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday on Abbott Road near King Lane. June M. Adams, 81, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday on Bakerstand Road near Bryant Hill Road. Mary Katherine Collins, 68, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Power House Road. Brandon J. Edwards, 23, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries
- were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday on McKinstry Road near Martin Road. Megan R. Rodriguez, 23, of Indianapolis, Ind., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED
— A one-vehicle accident w
- as reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 12 near Kenyon Road. An 18-year-old Rochester man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA
— Holly M. Sadler, 35, of Belfast, was charged at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Sadler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.