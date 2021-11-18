Olean Police
- Tuesday, 3 p.m., Fred C. Galbreath, 48, of 318 N. First St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Galbreath allegedly stole merchandise valued at $409 from Blue Collar Footwear. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Garry J. Gilroy, 61, of Allegany, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in September on Martin Street. Gilroy was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Tyler L. Evans, 25, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court relating to previous charges of driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Evans was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- SCIO — Rachael E. Rix, 32, of Scio, was arrested Nov. 8 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Rio was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- BOLIVAR — Zakary S. Cobb, 32, of Bolivar, was arrested Nov. 9 on a bench warrant issued out of Genesee Town Court. Cobb was processed and turned over to New York State Police for additional court action.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:22 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Hinsdale exit. Uriah J. Berry, 39, of Dansville, and Richard W. Davis, 48, of Lawrenceville, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — Bradley A. Gessel, 35, of Canaseraga, was charged at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Gessel was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- DELEVAN — Amber L. Cosentino, 30, of Delevan, was charged at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 10. Cosentino was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- DELEVAN — Patrik M. Dabols, 31, of Delevan, was charged at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 10. Dabols was reported held on $10,000 cash bail.