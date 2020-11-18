Olean Police
- Monday, 3:29 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and North 12th streets. A vehicle operated by Donna D. Donovan, 59, of 523 N. Fifth St., reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by John L. Orlandi, 18, of Stratham, N.H. Both operators told police they believed they had the green light.
- Tuesday, 11:11 a.m., Leea Vaughn, 24, of 605 W. State St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Vaughn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 11:14 a.m., Derek S. Varnum, 26, of 119 S. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree intimidation, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Varnum was held on $250 bail and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:55 p.m. Monday on Windfall Road. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- HINSDSALE — Timothy E. Grover, 28, of Hinsdale, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with noncompliance with preceding section, a class E felony. Grover was reported held.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday on Route 9 near Route 417. Amanda M. White, 33, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Nicole L. Merecki, 35, of South Dayton, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, third-degree forgery and third-degree identity theft, class A misdemeanors. Merecki was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Sabrina Scott, 20, of Olean, was charged at 4 p.m. Monday with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; and fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Thursday. Scott was released on her own recognizance.
- AMITY — Jordan H. Mullings, 30, of Belmont, was charged at 5 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Mullings was released on his own recognizance.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday on Route 305 near Temple Street. Dennis L. Jerome, 73, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING, Pa.
— Daniel Roach, 44, of Bradford, was charged at 8:54 a.m. Thursday with criminal attempt to escape and other unspecified charges. According to police reports, Roach allegedly attempted to escape from the McKean County Jail by creating a hole in the yard fence. His status was not reported.