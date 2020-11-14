Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Keith R. Lore, 49, of Little Valley, was charged at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- DAYTON — Edwin Chmielewski III, 32, of Perrysburg, was charged at 6:58 p.m. Sunday on warrants issued from Niagara Falls Police Department. He was turned over to their custody.
- CATTARAUGUS — Olivia L. Marsh, 20, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 10:25 p.m. Sunday on warrants issued from Salamanca City Court. She was turned over to the custody of Salamanca Police Department.
- MACHIAS — Page K. Cook, 30, of Machias, was charged at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- JAMESTOWN — Michael C. Walters, 30, of Limestone, was charged at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday on warrants issued from Cattaraugus County Court. After transportation to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, he was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.
- OLEAN — Dylin J. Light, 26, of Olean, was charged at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Probation. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.
- OLEAN — Miranda L. Stacey, 25, of Randolph, was charged at 10:35 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny and fifth-degree welfare fraud, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Dec. 8.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — Dennis A. Smith, 62, of Holland, was charged at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 28, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:06 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and School Street. Dominic S. Spontaneo, 19, of Ashville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Thursday on County Road 22 and State Route 417. Beth L. Plaisted, 55, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:59 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 N. and Tuckers Corners Road. William M. Mathews, 62, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:22 p.m. Thursday on West State Street and Francis Road. Jennifer F. Mogon, 39, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:01 p.m. Thursday on Olean-Portville Road and Mill Street. Grace J. Menter, 21, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:51 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 71. Scott S. Chase, 45, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.