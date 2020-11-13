SALAMANCA — Three people face drug-related charges following a Wednesday night traffic stop, the Salamanca Police Department reported Thursday.
Jason Rogers, 37, of Machias; Jennifer Campbell, 39, of Limestone; and John Pasinski, 38, of Cattaraugus, were each charged at 9:51 p.m. with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and third-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Rogers was additionally charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates and uninsured motor vehicle, infractions.
All three were held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 3:48 p.m., a 16-year-old Salamanca boy was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 31. Kathleen H. Tewskbury, 63, of Avon, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday on Route 15A near Middle Road. Kolby Rolland Sample, 23, of Ellenburg Center, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday on Wolf Run Road near Lillibridge Road. Daniel J. Johnston, 35, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on Route 219 near Lindberg Road. Darko Simic, 45, of Grand Island, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the rest area off-ramp. Jason B. Fox, 53, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on Route 10 near Brody Slide Road. Robert D. Torrey, 71, of Almond, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday on Route 243 near Countyline Road. Jacqueline Marie Hollenbeck, 53, of Sanborn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — Jesse S. Williams, 34,of Portville, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Williams was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Zink Road. Lorendia Spring Templeton, 25, of Farmington, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Paul L. Benson, 49, of Ridgway, Pa., was charged at noon Wednesday with first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Benson was reported held.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on Chestnut Street near Second Street. Jerry A. Hilliard, 57, of Andover, and Christopher E. Galusha, 21, of Hornell, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on Portville-Obi Road near Deer Creek Road. Ashley Margaret Jennings, 26, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday on Route 12 near Route 417. Roger A. Johnson, 31, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 28. Alina Cerise Chicas, 19, of Owego, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 15. Nicholas Lawrence Shelp, 24, of Oxford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.