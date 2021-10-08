Olean Police
- Thursday, 4:25 p.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 38, of 330 Laurel Ave., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an altercation reported Sept. 26. St. Laurent was processed and released under supervision.
- Thursday, 5:13 p.m., William C. Carmona, 20, of 144 S. Union St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported dispute. Carmona was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 7:40 p.m., Louann Maull, 60, of 1026 Buffalo St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Maull was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Schyler S. Kling, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on North Main Street. Kling was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time provided, Christopher M. French-Lawson, 29, of Rexville, Pa., was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony and possession of burglar tools, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at Save-A-Lot after officers investigated a burglar alarm activation. French-Lawson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Stanley T. McCarty Sr., 57, of 10536 Beechtree Road, Ashford, was charged at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, class D felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into a reported altercation, during which McCarty allegedly discharged a firearm in the direction of other parties. No one was injured in the incident. McCarty was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on Route 3 near Stickles Road. Harry William Halpern, 66, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday on Route 305 near Temple Street. Sean A. Tucker, 34, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA
— Romulo A. Mendivil, 33, of Fillmore, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Thursday with sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony. Mendivil’s status was not reported.