FARMERSVILLE — A collision between an Amish buggy and a pickup truck left four children injured — two of them critically — state police reported Tuesday.
Troopers based in Machias responded at 4 p.m. Monday to a collision involving the buggy at the intersection of Route 80 and Rogers Road in the town of Farmersville.
Troopers said that the buggy, occupied by four children, ages 6, 8, 10 and 13, was traveling south on Route 80 and reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign. The 2004 Ford F-150, traveling east on Rogers Road, struck the buggy in the intersection.
The four children were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, one by Mercy Flight and the other three by ambulance. Two children remain in critical condition.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with this investigation.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Olean Police
- Monday, 11 p.m., Victor V. Smith, 33, of 1309 Washington St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 12:04 p.m., Sybil D. Davis, 32, of Friendship, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Davis allegedly stole merchandise valued at $82.58 from Rite Aid pharmacy. Her status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 4:21 p.m., Eric Steven Ortega, 36, of 318 N. 11th St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 15. Ortega was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided
, Sheppard G. Carmichael Jr., 49, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicate and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; unlicensed operator and failure to keep right, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on East Pearl
- Street. Carmichael was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time provided, Cody R. Thurston, 26, of Angelica, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Auto Zone. Thurston was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — Dean M. Walters, 30, of 3601 Ireland Road, Randolph, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Jamestown City Court following a traffic stop. Walters was transferred to the Jamestown Police Department.
- YORKSHIRE — Brandon J. Herbert, 36, of 53 N. Main St., Delevan, was charged at 4:30 a.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN
— Amanda E. Klein, 34, of 3381 Route 16, Olean, was charged at 8:40 a.m. Monday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies, and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies. The charges stem from a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in September. According to deputies, Klein allegedly fraudulently received $7,256 in SNAP benefits by not claiming income coming into the household. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Erika E. Bulkeley, 28, of Cuba; Charlene A. Bulkeley, 49, of Bolivar; Joseph R. Fernandez, 47, of Olean; and Edward A. Bulkeley, 30, of Almond, were each charged at 9:20 a.m. Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Fernandez was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. No status was reported.
- AMITY — Michael A. Graham, 51, of Belmont, was charged at 12:42 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Graham’s status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near Exit 24. Scott A. Meacham, 42, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.