HINSDALE — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday the arrest of a Hinsdale man who is facing felony sex charges.
After an investigation by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau, an arrest warrant was issued by Cattaraugus County Court.
Joseph P. Green, 38, was charged at 11 a.m. Friday with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony Friday, and second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
Green was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on an unreported amount of bail.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:35 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle operated by Dalton J. Jackson, 23, of Whitesville, was backing out of a driveway to turn on to North Union Street when it struck a fire hydrant. He was charged with making an unsafe right turn, an infraction.
- Thursday, 4:02 p.m., Dustin A. Haynes, 29, of Olean, was charged on an active arrest warrant issued from New York State Police, Olean, and an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to NYSP.
- Thursday, 7:10 p.m., Darcie R. Smith, 30, of Olean, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to ACSO.
- Thursday, 10:54 p.m., one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident in the 7-Eleven parking lot when Jennifer R. Treaster, 41, of Olean, and Donald A. Brockel, 36, of Olean, were both backing out of parking spaces when they backed into each other.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 8:36 a.m., Quinton Powless, 25, of Salamanca, was arrested on an bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 12:35 p.m., Austin Hall, 21, of West Valley, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 5 p.m., Sean Dewitt, 29, of Franklinville, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Melissa M. Reisdorf, 37, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:23 p.m. on Oct. 16, with driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with uniform traffic tickets and an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Chrishawn J. See, 25, of Olean, was charged at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Russell E. Dash, 60, of Leon, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on an arrest warrant after turning himself in to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held awaiting further proceedings.
- MACHIAS — Brian Holland II, 36, of Machias, was charged at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors, animal cruelty, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
- MANSFIELD — Thomas A. Wright Jr., 20, of Machias, was charged at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on own recognizance.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Elijah J. O’Neil, 29, of New Albion, was charged at 7:08 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, after a one-vehicle accident. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Charles W. Riddell, 35, of Randolph, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant issued from Randolph Town Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BURNS — no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 8:01 a.m. Thursday on North Hill and Big Hollow roads. Brooke M. Anspach, 21, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 8:20 a.m. Thursday on California Hill and Weaver Hill roads. Laura M. Polmanteer, 31, of Yorkshire, and Lawrence S. Benkelman, 39, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported..
- ALLEGANY — Thomas W. Edwards, 44, of Allegany, was charged at 3:47 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Dustin A. Haynes, 29, of Olean, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 5:42 p.m. Thursday on State Route 417 and Duffy Hollow Road. Nancy E. Furlong, 67, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday on Route 19 and County Road 3. An unidentified 18-year old Saranac Lake woman was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 9:50 a.m. Monday on Route 446. Austin M. Smith, 18, of Mapleton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.