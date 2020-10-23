DAYTON — An Avon man faces felony sexual abuse charges, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Daniel R. Pruchnicki, 41, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with first-degree course of sexual conduct, a class B felony, and first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony.
Pruchnicki was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
No further information was available Thursday night.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Jennifer L. Abdo, 42, of 8 Grace St., Cuba, was charged at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree welfare fraud and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2018. Abdo allegedly fraudulently received $191.84 in public assistance benefits by not reporting family members out of her household. She turned herself in to the Department of Social Services, and was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday on Route 31 near Gordon Brook Road. Marie T. Lochner, 55, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Horse Hollow Road. Yvonne M. Mooney, 42, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Dustin J. Baker, 35, of Olean, was charged at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation into a report of an employee at Home Depot stealing money from a cash register. According to troopers, Baker allegedly stole $200 on Oct. 16. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Kelly M. Balcom, 42, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on Rock Springs Road near Thornwood Drive. Randy L. Schwartz, 55, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. We
- dnesday on Route 21 near Whitney Valley Road. Shanda M. Earley, 41, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Drybrook Road. Anthony J. Main, 55, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday on Madison Hill Road near Buck Farm Road. Shaelee Anne Van Pelt, 21, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE
— Katrina L. Witt, 26, of Bliss, was charged at 2:09 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Witt was processed and released to a third party.