New York State Police
- ANGELICA — Therren D. Beckhorn, 20, of Angelica, was charged at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Beckhorn was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — Kenneth B. Lyman, 79, of Friendship, was charged at 10:13 p.m. Thursday, with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. Lyman was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Beau D. Eck, 33, of Friendship, was charged at 1:55 a.m. Friday, with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle alcohol, a class E felony; third-degree fleeing officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, both unclassified misdemeanors. Eck was reported held.