Olean Police
- Friday, 10 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South Sixth Street. A vehicle operated by Cheyanne A. Lively, 26, of 137 S. Third St., reportedly failed to maintain its lane and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Lively allegedly fled the scene and was later located at her residence. She was subsequently cited for failure to maintain lane, an infraction.
- Monday, 4:57 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on East State Street near Fulton Street. A vehicle operated by Jesse A. Wilson, 41, of 221 Reed St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Renee L. Cook, 19, of Cuba, which was stopped in traffic. Cook’s vehicle was then pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Benjamin M. Bean, 29, of 128 Eighth St., which was also stopped in traffic. Wilson was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 11:26 p.m., Travis J. Neamon, 30, of 3628 Block Road, Delevan, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation into a report of a possible vehicle fire. Officers allegedly found Neamon passed out inside the vehicle in possession of unspecified controlled substances. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Laceanne K. Wyckoff, 38, of Bolivar, was arrested on a bench warrant. Wyckoff was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- CANEADEA — Romulo Mendivil, 33, of Caneadea was charged Oct. 8 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Mendivil was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Ryan McDonald, 32, of Bolivar, was charged Oct. 12 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree promoting prison contraband, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at Allegany County Jail. McDonald was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — Deric Avery-Sadler, 30, of Wellsville, was arrested Oct. 13 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Avery-Sadler was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further proceedings.
- HINSDALE — Scott D. Vaughn, 36, of Hinsdale, was arrested Friday on a family court warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Vaughn was transported to Amity where he was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- BOLIVAR — Justin A. Button, 34, of Bolivar, was arrested Tuesday on two family court warrants issued out of Allegany County Court. Button was transported to Friendship for arraignment and then remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on two separate $10,000 bonds.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 30. Sarah A. Baldwin, 31, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
